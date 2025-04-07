Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $200.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.65 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

