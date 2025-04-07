Elgethun Capital Management Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in General Motors by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

