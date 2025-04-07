Elrond Price Down 19% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $12.99 or 0.00016820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $364.91 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 28,101,493 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

