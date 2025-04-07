Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.47 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.