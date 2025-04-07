Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,075 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,321.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 5.4 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,841.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,036.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,966.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.