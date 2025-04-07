Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $322.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.39. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.