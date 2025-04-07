Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $101.67 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $101,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 40.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AEP opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.