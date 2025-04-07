Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $53.26 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $89.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

