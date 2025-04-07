Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $65,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $99.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

