Entergy Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $79.03. 2,878,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,643. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.