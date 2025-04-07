Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NYSE EPD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. 15,406,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,947. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

