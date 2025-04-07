Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 6,911,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,262,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

