Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 144455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim set a $60.00 price objective on Exact Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after buying an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,625,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

