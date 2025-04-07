Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.45 and last traded at $174.06. 225,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 586,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.14.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18,800.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

