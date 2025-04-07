First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

FF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.12. 831,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,076. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities raised First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

