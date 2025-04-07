First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,087,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 798,238 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.89.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
