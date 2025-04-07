First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,087,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 798,238 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.