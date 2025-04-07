FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $561.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

