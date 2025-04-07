Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,580,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.