Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,156,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

