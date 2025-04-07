Fmr LLC Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,050,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.