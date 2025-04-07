Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,949,489 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,146,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,696 shares of company stock worth $59,924,044. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

