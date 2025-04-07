Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 281,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 118,525 shares.The stock last traded at $21.41 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

