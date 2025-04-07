Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 1,039,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,300,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.
Frontline Stock Up 11.3 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
