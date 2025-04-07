FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1738147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

