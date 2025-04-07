FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1738147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
