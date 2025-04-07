GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 2049453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.50 ($3.39).

GB Group Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.01. The firm has a market cap of £614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Get GB Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

In other news, insider David ward sold 27,574 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.98), for a total value of £86,306.62 ($109,860.77). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GB Group Company Profile

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.