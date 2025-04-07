General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

