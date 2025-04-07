Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.33. 58,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,321. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 283,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,530 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 882,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

