Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Geospace Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.33. 58,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,321. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
