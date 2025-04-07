Gigachad (GIGA) Price Reaches $0.0134

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $128.76 million and $13.76 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01191645 USD and is down -17.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $9,137,766.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

