Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head to Head Review

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22% Hycroft Mining N/A -1,270.82% -36.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Hycroft Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $300,000.00 8.81 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.34 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.03 -$55.02 million ($2.66) -1.01

Golden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

