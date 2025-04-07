Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 23480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.