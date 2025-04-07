Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 23480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,665,000 after buying an additional 239,963 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,001,000 after buying an additional 228,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,270,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80,948 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

