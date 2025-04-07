Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 50107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

