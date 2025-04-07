Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 50107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
