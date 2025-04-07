Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 2,513,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,837,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,186.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

