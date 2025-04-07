Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $157.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

