Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 492767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $703.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.
Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Company Profile
The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.
