Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.37. 365,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,239,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday.

Guess? Stock Down 11.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Guess? by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 216.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guess? by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

