HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on Arvinas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.30. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

