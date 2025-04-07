HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDL. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:CRDL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 314,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

