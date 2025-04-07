Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Alphabet, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to an industry that is less susceptible to economic downturns due to the steady demand for healthcare services and products, although they can be impacted by regulatory changes and advancements in medical technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.77 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,105. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.80.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $519.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,180. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

