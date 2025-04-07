Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 186749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $655.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

