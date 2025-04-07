Helium (HNT) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Helium has a market cap of $456.07 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00003259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,913.84 or 1.00089462 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,737.64 or 0.99863108 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 179,760,926 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
