Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.53. 850,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,760,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 3.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.