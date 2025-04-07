Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.53. 850,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,760,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,565,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 56,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

