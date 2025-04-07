HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 766.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 509.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy



HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

