Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSHP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 276,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,246. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.