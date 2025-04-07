Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $27.95. 11,997,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,725,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

