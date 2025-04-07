HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4908498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in HP by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

