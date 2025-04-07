Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$86.20 and last traded at C$87.79, with a volume of 69377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.67.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.7 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.