Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 272.09% from the company’s current price.

Intchains Group Stock Down 1.8 %

ICG stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.79. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 19.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

