Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,291,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,020,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

