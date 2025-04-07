Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

