Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
