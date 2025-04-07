Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 29282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

